Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach draws a crowd for Pumpkins in the Park, featuring contests, decorating, crafts and games, Saturday.
Local

Kids, families carve out time for pumpkin fun in Pismo

By Tribune staff

October 29, 2017 7:27 PM

Hundreds of people attended the annual Pumpkins in the Park celebration Saturday at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach. The event featured many Halloween-themed activities, including pumpkin decorating, costume contests, games, crafts and bounce houses. Each of the first 500 children to attend received a pumpkin to decorate. The Halloween costume contest had four age categories ranging from toddler to adult, along with a whole-family category. Prizes for the top three best Halloween costumes were given out.

