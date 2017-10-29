Kids, families carve out time for pumpkin fun in Pismo

Hundreds of people attended the annual Pumpkins in the Park celebration Saturday at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach. The event featured many Halloween-themed activities, including pumpkin decorating, costume contests, games, crafts and bounce houses. Each of the first 500 children to attend received a pumpkin to decorate. The Halloween costume contest had four age categories ranging from toddler to adult, along with a whole-family category. Prizes for the top three best Halloween costumes were given out.
Comments