Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Oct. 30

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. 805-781-5000. Special meeting Monday. Board will meet in closed session to consider appointing a county administrative officer.
Atascadero City Council. 805-461-5000. Special meeting Monday. Analyze the desirability of a North County animal shelter.
Paso Robles City Council. Authorize the city manager to sign a letter to signatories of the February agreement for constructing and financing an animal shelter, stating that the city is not withdrawing from the agreement and proposing a memorandum of understanding extending use of the facility by all cities beyond the 20-year life of shelter financing.
South San Luis County Sanitation District. Meets Wednesday. 805-489-6666. Consider a range of options for district management; adopt an option and provide direction to pursue the adopted plan.
Los Osos Community Services District. Meets Thursday. 805-528-9370. Receive revenues and expenditures report for period ending September 2017.
