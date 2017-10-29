Local

Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Oct. 30

By Tribune staff

October 29, 2017 5:44 PM

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. 805-781-5000. Special meeting Monday. Board will meet in closed session to consider appointing a county administrative officer.

Atascadero City Council. 805-461-5000. Special meeting Monday. Analyze the desirability of a North County animal shelter.

Paso Robles City Council. Authorize the city manager to sign a letter to signatories of the February agreement for constructing and financing an animal shelter, stating that the city is not withdrawing from the agreement and proposing a memorandum of understanding extending use of the facility by all cities beyond the 20-year life of shelter financing.

South San Luis County Sanitation District. Meets Wednesday. 805-489-6666. Consider a range of options for district management; adopt an option and provide direction to pursue the adopted plan.

Los Osos Community Services District. Meets Thursday. 805-528-9370. Receive revenues and expenditures report for period ending September 2017.

