Power outage in Paso Robles area affects nearly 1,000 customers

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

October 29, 2017 12:02 PM

Update, 12:40 p.m.

The outage is no longer listed on PG&E’s website.

Original story:

A power outage in the Paso Robles area has left nearly 1,000 customers without electricity.

The outage started about 11:30 a.m., according to PG&E, and 945 customers are affected. Included in the affected area is the Target shopping area on Theatre Drive.

Crews are expected to restore power by about 3 p.m.

The cause of the outage is not yet known, PG&E said, and crews are en route.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

