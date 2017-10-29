SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 30

The fog horn on Port San Luis navigation buoy will be of use for mariners over the next several days in response to dense fog and drizzle.
By John Lindsey

October 29, 2017 11:55 AM

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A weak upper-level low-pressure system will move across the Central Coast on Monday, and another low-pressure system will slide southward through California on Tuesday. These systems will deepen the marine layer and move it farther inland, with night and morning fog and drizzle Monday into Wednesday. In fact, heavy drizzle/light rain is forecast Monday night into Tuesday morning, with a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation in the coastal regions of San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties. Dreary weather indeed!

The numerical models still indicate that a low-pressure system will move southward from the Gulf of Alaska into California and entrain moisture from another low-pressure system situated off the coast. An associated cold front is forecast to move through the Central Coast on Friday night into Saturday morning with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southeasterly winds and periods of moderate to heavy rain.

An upper-level trough will follow Sunday with convective showers. Altogether, these systems are forecast to produce more than 2 inches of rain across the Central Coast. Snow levels in the Sierra Nevada will lower Saturday night into next Sunday to about 7,000 feet. Dry and cool weather with near-freezing conditions in the North County is forecast next Monday and Tuesday.

Surf report

Monday’s 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 16-second period) will decrease to 4 to 6 feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) Tuesday. Note: These swells will produce sneaker waves and strong-rip currents. Remember, never turn your back on the ocean.

A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday into Friday. Combined with this northwesterly swell will be increasing southerly seas Thursday into Saturday. Increasing northwesterly sea and swell are forecast next Monday and Tuesday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Wednesday, increasing to 56 to 59 degrees Thursday into Sunday.

At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. If it rains next week, be especially careful; rain could release oil and grease that have accumulated on our roadways, creating slippery conditions. Please, slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Driving too fast is the No. 1 cause of accidents on wet days.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

47 73

46 69

43 70

47 67

45 65

49 64

38 59

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

52 68

52 69

50 68

49 69

50 69

52 66

41 62

