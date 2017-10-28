20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Oct. 29

‘Without Papers’
Through Nov. 5. Sculptures and more by Jim Dessicino. Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3202.
Cambria Scarecrow Festival
8 a.m.
Through Tuesday. Hundreds of artfully crafted scarecrows are displayed throughout the North Coast. Various locations, Cambria, Harmony and San Simeon. Free. cambriascarecrows.com.
The Chumash Kitchen
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Learn about collecting, processing and transforming acorns into modern and traditional recipes. Short hike after breakfast to visit traditional Chumash grinding stones. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. $88 to $120. 805-541-1400.
Los Osos/Baywood Park Oktoberfest and Car Show
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fun run, car show, live music, beer garden, food, arts and crafts, pet and people costume contests, children’s activities and more. Second Street, Baywood Park. Free. 805-528-4884.
Jubilee by the Sea
9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Jazz concerts, tributes and swing dancing. Various locations, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach. $30. 805-772-5367.
Spider on a web craft project
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wrap wooly yarn around a paper plate to weave a web for a little spider. San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Cost varies. 805-545-5874.
Susan Wood and Alexandra Iorio
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Plein air watercolors and makes religious icons. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Up! Way Up!
1 to 4 p.m.
Alternative rock, reggae and indie pop. Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.
San Luis Obispo Cemetery Walk
2 to 3:30 p.m.
History walk lasting about 1 1/2 hrs. Meet in south parking lot, adjacent to the pyramid. San Luis Cemetery, 2890 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-549-0355.
‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 19. A middle-aged couple experience a breakdown in their marriage. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.
‘The Last Flapper’
3:00 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25. 805-927-3877.
‘The Member of the Wedding’
3 p.m.
Through Nov. 5. A girl wants to join her brother and his bride on their honeymoon. By The Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20 to $25. 805-776-3287.
San Luis Chamber Orchestra
3 to 5 p.m.
Music by Ludwig van Beethoven and Francois Borne. Trinity United Methodist Church, 490 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. $10. 805-748-6087.
Co-Creation Project II: The Music Inside
4 to 6 p.m.
Pianist Chih-Long Hu and Orchestra Novo perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, with art by dementia patients inspired by the music. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $40. 805-441-6688.
Murder Mystery Dinner
4 to 8 p.m.
Appetizers, dinner, drinks and lighthouse tour. Arrive at Wild Cherry Canyon parking area at Port San Luis and take lighthouse trolley to the station. Point San Luis Lighthouse, Lighthouse Road, Avila Beach. $85. 805-540-5771.
‘Private Violence’ movie showing
4:15 to 6:30 p.m.
Documentary about domestic abuse, followed by Q&A. Palm Theatre, 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $25, $10 to $12 students. 805-781-6401.
‘Underwater Bubble Show’
5 p.m.
Mr. B encounters seahorses, clown fish and more in Bubblelandia. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $18 to $56. 805-756-4849.
Reformation 500 Beer and Hymns
5 to 7 p.m.
Sing-along to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. F. McLintocks Saloon, 1234 Park St., Paso Robles. $5. 805-434-1329.
‘Murder at Castle Frankenstein’
5 to 7 p.m.
Through Nov. 5. Dr. Victor Frankenstein, his wife Liz, and their daughter Vicky you to Castle Frankenstein. F.McLintock’s Saloon, Shell Beach, 750 Mattie Rd., Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.
‘Phantom of the Melodrama’
6 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. “The Phantom of the Opera” musical spoof. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
