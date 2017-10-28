More Videos

Watch this cute little fox befriend a puppy in Arroyo Grande

Harmony beachfront home goes on the market for $6.7 million

Watch the Midiri Brothers put on a lively show at Pismo's Jazz Jubilee

New aerial video shows Big Sur's Highway 1 being rebuilt on massive landslide

SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety

California unions fight to protect "fair share" fees

Why I grow marijuana: Arroyo Grande mom wants to make SLO County pot industry a success

How you can help prevent sexual assaults

6 tips for keeping rats away

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

    A newly renovated home on the Harmony coast off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County is hitting the market for $6.7 million.

Local

Got $6.7 million? A new SLO County home on the Harmony coast comes with its own cove

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

October 28, 2017 1:12 PM

One of San Luis Obispo County’s biggest developed oceanfront properties is hitting the market.

A 40-acre Harmony property with a new 3,300-square-foot house is selling for $6.7 million. The owner says it’s among the largest oceanfront properties in the county that comes with a newly constructed house.

“That’s why we took on the project,” said Andre Souang, who owns the property. “Because it’s so rare.”

The California Coastal Commission almost never approves new developments along the state’s prized coastline.

The main living room in a newly finished $6.7 million house on the Harmony coast.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

But this home — which is located on Harmony Ranch Road, a private drive that intersects with Highway 1 — already existed, meaning Souang simply needed to renovate it within its existing footprint.

He purchased the property in 2015 and completely revamped the house, which was built in 1996. It’s situated against a ridge at the end of a long, winding road and can’t be seen from the highway. The home features stunning views of rugged coastline, and the property includes a private cove.

The north cove at a newly finished $6.7 million house on the Harmony coast.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Jay Chiasson, owner of Navigators Real Estate in Morro Bay who’s listing the house, said the home was vacant when Souang purchased it. The structure was falling apart and wasn’t designed to maximize a resident’s ocean views.

Now, the remodeled home includes plenty of windows and natural light. It features two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main house and an additional bedroom and bathroom in a detached guest house.

Modern appliances and concrete countertops fill the kitchen, and the home’s second bathroom features a circular walk-in shower with a skylight.

A large landscaped courtyard in the center of the home provides plenty of outdoor living space.

“This place is going to cater to the naturalist,” Chiasson said.

Souang and Chiasson held a party Saturday, which was the first time potential buyers were able to see the house. Even prior to the showing, Chiasson said they’ve had some interest, although no offers yet. He said the home could attract many different buyers — from locals to Central Valley farmers to Silicon Valley tech professionals.

“This one could really appeal to a very diverse group,” Chiasson said.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

