Cal Poly student hospitalized after second-story fall

A Cal Poly student was hospitalized after falling from the second story of a campus dorm early Friday morning.
The student, whose identity The Tribune has not confirmed, fell at 1:30 a.m., Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said. The University Police log states that a medical aid call, involving alcohol or drugs, was made to Shasta Hall at 1:31 a.m. that morning.
“The student was taken to a hospital and is receiving medical treatment,” Lazier said. “Because of privacy concerns, the university is not able to release any further information at this time.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.
