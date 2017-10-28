Local

Cal Poly student hospitalized after second-story fall

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

October 28, 2017 11:08 AM

A Cal Poly student was hospitalized after falling from the second story of a campus dorm early Friday morning.

The student, whose identity The Tribune has not confirmed, fell at 1:30 a.m., Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said. The University Police log states that a medical aid call, involving alcohol or drugs, was made to Shasta Hall at 1:31 a.m. that morning.

“The student was taken to a hospital and is receiving medical treatment,” Lazier said. “Because of privacy concerns, the university is not able to release any further information at this time.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the Midiri Brothers put on a lively show at Pismo's Jazz Jubilee

Watch the Midiri Brothers put on a lively show at Pismo's Jazz Jubilee 1:55

Watch the Midiri Brothers put on a lively show at Pismo's Jazz Jubilee
SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety 0:52

SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety
How SLO County cities decide which roads to maintain, spend money on 2:18

How SLO County cities decide which roads to maintain, spend money on

View More Video