Cal Poly dean appointed to state Board of Food and Agriculture

Cal Poly College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Services Dean Andrew Thulin has been appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to the state’s Board of Food and Agriculture.

Thulin, who has served in his current position at Cal Poly since 2013, will join the 15-member board as an advisory member to the governor and the secretary of food and agriculture “on issues such as food safety and animal health,” according to a university statement.

The California State Board of Food and Agriculture “is carefully selected to represent a broad range of agriculture commodities, a variety of geographic regions and both the University of California and California State University academic systems.”

Thulin has overseen the establishment of the Cal Poly Strawberry Center, in partnership with the California Strawberry Commission, and has added 40 new faculty members focusing on areas such as soil health, plant pathology, animal behavior and food safety and processing. Thulin led the Cal Poly’s animal science department for 15 years prior to becoming dean.