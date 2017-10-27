El Chorro Regional Park will keep its name, thanks to public input

El Chorro Regional Park will keep its name in spite of rebranding efforts as San Luis Obispo County expands the 720-acre facility’s recreational opportunities.

County officials are planning a revamp of the park — located across from Cuesta College just off Highway 1 — and the adjacent Dairy Creek Golf Course.

They plan to downsize the golf course and add activities, such as a zip line and a mini-golf course, in the next two to three years.

Officials also floated a name change, even paying a marketing firm $1,800 to hold focus groups. Their pick was Eagle Rock Park, which was inspired by the area’s geography.

Eagle Rock near El Chorro Regional Park off Highway 1. Park commissioners recently opted not to change the facility’s name to Eagle Rock Park, which would have referred to the geographical landmark. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

But the county Park and Recreation Commission didn’t unanimously support the new name, and the Board of Supervisors declined to adopt it.

On Thursday night, park commissioners voted to keep El Chorro, which means “fast-moving stream.”

Commissioner Pandora Nash-Karner said public input contributed to the commission’s decision to retain the name.

“This is great news,” she said in an email. “It means the public cares for the open spaces and parks and got engaged in the conversation.”