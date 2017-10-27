Eagle Rock trail overlooks El Chorro Regional Park and Dairy Creek Golf Course off Highway 1. Park commissioners recently rejected a plan to change El Chorro’s name.
Eagle Rock trail overlooks El Chorro Regional Park and Dairy Creek Golf Course off Highway 1. Park commissioners recently rejected a plan to change El Chorro’s name. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Eagle Rock trail overlooks El Chorro Regional Park and Dairy Creek Golf Course off Highway 1. Park commissioners recently rejected a plan to change El Chorro’s name. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Local

El Chorro Regional Park will keep its name, thanks to public input

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

October 27, 2017 11:35 AM

El Chorro Regional Park will keep its name in spite of rebranding efforts as San Luis Obispo County expands the 720-acre facility’s recreational opportunities.

County officials are planning a revamp of the park — located across from Cuesta College just off Highway 1 — and the adjacent Dairy Creek Golf Course.

They plan to downsize the golf course and add activities, such as a zip line and a mini-golf course, in the next two to three years.

Officials also floated a name change, even paying a marketing firm $1,800 to hold focus groups. Their pick was Eagle Rock Park, which was inspired by the area’s geography.

el chorro
Eagle Rock near El Chorro Regional Park off Highway 1. Park commissioners recently opted not to change the facility’s name to Eagle Rock Park, which would have referred to the geographical landmark.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

But the county Park and Recreation Commission didn’t unanimously support the new name, and the Board of Supervisors declined to adopt it.

On Thursday night, park commissioners voted to keep El Chorro, which means “fast-moving stream.”

Commissioner Pandora Nash-Karner said public input contributed to the commission’s decision to retain the name.

“This is great news,” she said in an email. “It means the public cares for the open spaces and parks and got engaged in the conversation.”

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How SLO County cities decide which roads to maintain, spend money on

View More Video