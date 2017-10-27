20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Oct. 28

‘Berries, Blooms, Broccoli, and Bulls’
Through October. Photographs by Lee-Volker Cox. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-7161.
‘Without Papers’
Through Nov. 5. Sculptures and more by Jim Dessicino. Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3202.
Pumpkins in the Park
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Halloween-themed activities. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7063.
Fall Plant Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. slobg.org/sale 805-541-1400.
Jubilee by the Sea
10:00 a.m.
Jazz concerts tributes and swing dancing at five venues. Various locations, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach. $30 to $60. 805-772-5367.
TEDxSanLuisObispo
11 p.m.
Theme is “Climbing New Peaks.” Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $30 to $40. 805-756-4849.
OctoberFest
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Music, beer, wine and brats. Pinedorado Grounds, 940 Main St., Cambria. $15 to $20. cambriascarecrows.com/octoberfest-weekend
Skeleton Saturday
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Check out animal bones. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. $3, free for kids under 16. 805-772-2694.
Templeton Founders Day
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Live music, children’s activities, games, arts and crafts, food, beer and a costume pet parade, plus a free slice of pie or cake. South Main St., Templeton. Free. 805-434-1789.
Emily Haworth
1 p.m.
SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843
Pumpkin Painting
1 to 2:30 p.m.
Activity for ages 12 to 18. San Luis Obispo County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5775.
Saturday Live: Duet 2 It
1 to 4 p.m.
Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
‘Poltergeist’ movie showing
2 to 4 p.m.
A family is haunted by a host of ghosts. San Luis Obispo City-County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5989.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green: The JD Project
2 to 6 p.m.
Rock, blues, soul and country. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
Grover Beach Halloween Extravaganza
4 to 6 p.m.
Trick or treating, DJ, costume contest with prizes, haunted maze and more. Exploration Station, 867 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-473-1421.
Murder Mystery Dinner
4 to 8 p.m.
Appetizers, dinner, drinks and lighthouse tour. Arrive at Wild Cherry Canyon parking area at Port San Luis and take lighthouse trolley to the station. Point San Luis Lighthouse, Lighthouse Road, Avila Beach. $85. 805-540-5771.
805 Rockin’ Halloween Party
5 to 10 p.m.
Food, drinks, music and costume contest. Pismo Beach Golf Course, 25 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. $20 to $40. 805-260-4766.
Salute! Tuscan-inspired evening
5 to 10 p.m.
Gala event, dinner and auction benefiting San Luis Obispo Classical Academy. CaliPaso Winery and B&B, 4230 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles. $150. 805-548-8700.
Zoo Boo
5 to 8:30 p.m.
Halloween activities. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $10. 805-461-5080.
‘Phantom of the Melodrama’
7 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. “The Phantom of the Opera” musical spoof. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
