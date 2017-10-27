Vincent Avila, 4, and Nathan Calkins, 10, look at a meerkat at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero during Zoo Boo. The event returns to the zoo on Saturday.
Vincent Avila, 4, and Nathan Calkins, 10, look at a meerkat at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero during Zoo Boo. The event returns to the zoo on Saturday. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Vincent Avila, 4, and Nathan Calkins, 10, look at a meerkat at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero during Zoo Boo. The event returns to the zoo on Saturday. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Local

20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Oct. 28

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

October 27, 2017 11:02 AM

‘Berries, Blooms, Broccoli, and Bulls’

Through October. Photographs by Lee-Volker Cox. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-7161.

‘Without Papers’

Through Nov. 5. Sculptures and more by Jim Dessicino. Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3202.

Pumpkins in the Park

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Halloween-themed activities. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7063.

Fall Plant Sale

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. slobg.org/sale 805-541-1400.

Jubilee by the Sea

10:00 a.m.

Jazz concerts tributes and swing dancing at five venues. Various locations, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach. $30 to $60. 805-772-5367.

TEDxSanLuisObispo

11 p.m.

Theme is “Climbing New Peaks.” Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $30 to $40. 805-756-4849.

OctoberFest

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music, beer, wine and brats. Pinedorado Grounds, 940 Main St., Cambria. $15 to $20. cambriascarecrows.com/octoberfest-weekend

Skeleton Saturday

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out animal bones. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. $3, free for kids under 16. 805-772-2694.

Templeton Founders Day

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Live music, children’s activities, games, arts and crafts, food, beer and a costume pet parade, plus a free slice of pie or cake. South Main St., Templeton. Free. 805-434-1789.

Emily Haworth

1 p.m.

SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843

Pumpkin Painting

1 to 2:30 p.m.

Activity for ages 12 to 18. San Luis Obispo County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5775.

Saturday Live: Duet 2 It

1 to 4 p.m.

Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

‘Poltergeist’ movie showing

2 to 4 p.m.

A family is haunted by a host of ghosts. San Luis Obispo City-County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5989.

Barefoot Concerts on the Green: The JD Project

2 to 6 p.m.

Rock, blues, soul and country. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.

Grover Beach Halloween Extravaganza

4 to 6 p.m.

Trick or treating, DJ, costume contest with prizes, haunted maze and more. Exploration Station, 867 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-473-1421.

Murder Mystery Dinner

4 to 8 p.m.

Appetizers, dinner, drinks and lighthouse tour. Arrive at Wild Cherry Canyon parking area at Port San Luis and take lighthouse trolley to the station. Point San Luis Lighthouse, Lighthouse Road, Avila Beach. $85. 805-540-5771.

805 Rockin’ Halloween Party

5 to 10 p.m.

Food, drinks, music and costume contest. Pismo Beach Golf Course, 25 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. $20 to $40. 805-260-4766.

Salute! Tuscan-inspired evening

5 to 10 p.m.

Gala event, dinner and auction benefiting San Luis Obispo Classical Academy. CaliPaso Winery and B&B, 4230 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles. $150. 805-548-8700.

Zoo Boo

5 to 8:30 p.m.

Halloween activities. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $10. 805-461-5080.

‘Phantom of the Melodrama’

7 p.m.

Through Nov. 12. “The Phantom of the Opera” musical spoof. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the Midiri Brothers put on a lively show at Pismo's Jazz Jubilee

Watch the Midiri Brothers put on a lively show at Pismo's Jazz Jubilee 1:55

Watch the Midiri Brothers put on a lively show at Pismo's Jazz Jubilee
SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety 0:52

SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety
How SLO County cities decide which roads to maintain, spend money on 2:18

How SLO County cities decide which roads to maintain, spend money on

View More Video