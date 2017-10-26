Celebration of life planned for Cal Poly student Brett Tyler

A celebration of life will be held Friday at Cal Poly in memory of Brett Tyler, a junior who was found dead of natural causes Monday night in his apartment.

Tyler’s family is expected to attend the celebration of life at 3 p.m. Friday on O’Neill Green, according to a Facebook post from Cal Poly Vice President of Student Affairs Keith Humphrey.

Tyler was majoring in business administration.

Counseling services are available for students by calling 805-765-2511. The Employee Assistance Program, which provides counseling services to Cal Poly employees and their families, has a 24-hour support hotline at 800-367-7474.

For additional support, contact the Dean of Students Office at 805-756-0327 or email deanofstudents@calpoly.edu.