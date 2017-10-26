Man run over in tunnel under Highway 101, CHP says

A 29-year-old Santa Maria man was hospitalized with major injuries Thursday after being hit by a car inside a 12-foot-wide tunnel underneath Highway 101 south of Nipomo.
Cody Charles Reynolds was lying on a concrete surface within the tunnel when he was run over by a Ford F-550 that was traveling less than 20 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver, Orel Glen L. Canfield, 66, told the CHP he did not see anything in the tunnel as he drove through, but he felt the left rear wheel go over something. Canfield did not stop initially but later returned to the scene and saw a backpack and heard someone yelling, the CHP said.
Reynolds reportedly crawled up the embankment to southbound Highway 101 and waved for help, according to the CHP. He suffered abrasions to his right side and a possible fracture to his right arm, CHP said.
Reynolds was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.
The CHP said alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash. No arrests have been made.
Reynolds’ impairment remains under investigation, a news release said. The CHP did not say why Reynolds was lying in the tunnel.
