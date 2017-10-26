10 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2017

Jubilee by the Sea
10 a.m. to 9:40 p.m.
Music, tributes and swing dancing. Various locations, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach. $30 to $50. 805-772-5367.
M. Ward
7 p.m.
Folk and blues. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $27.50 to $32. www.fremontslo.com
Nightmare on Main Street
7 to 10 p.m.
Haunted house. 99 S. Main St., Templeton. $5 to $17. 805-423-0674.
‘Zombie Town: From A-Town to Z-Town’
7 to 10 p.m.
Haunted house. The Haunt, 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $10 to $20. 805-221-5084.
‘Phantom of the Melodrama’
7 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. “The Phantom of the Opera” musical spoof. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
Ron White
7:30 p.m.
Standup comedy. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $188. 805-286-3680.
’60s Rock and Roll Halloween Bash
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Music by Unfinished Business. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. $15 to $. 805-431-3067.
‘The Last Flapper’
7:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 26. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25. 805-927-3877.
Roger McGuinn
8 to 10 p.m.
Co-founder of ’60s rock group The Byrds. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $35 to $42. 805-489-9444.
Halloween Harvest Costume Ball
8 p.m. to midnight.
Costume contest, dancing, fortune telling and magic. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. $100 to $175. 805-423-5906.
