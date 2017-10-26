Drop off your unwanted prescription drugs at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center this Saturday.
Drop off your unwanted prescription drugs at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center this Saturday. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Drop off your unwanted prescription drugs at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center this Saturday. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Local

Get rid of your old prescription drugs this weekend in SLO. Here’s how

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

October 26, 2017 3:22 PM

If you have unused prescription drugs sitting around at home, you can drop them off at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo on Saturday during Rx Drug Take-Back Day.

The event is a collaboration among the county, SLO Opioid Safety Coalition, SLO Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, the DEA and Aegis Treatment Centers.

The event aims to reduce the community’s risk of prescription drug misuse and accidental overdose, according to a news release. Disposing of unused medication means there is less risk that the drugs will be accidentally ingested or misused, the release said.

According to Ashley Jones, drug-free communities coordinator for the San Luis Obispo County Health Agency, the county took back more than 400 pounds of medication in four hours during last year’s event.

Participants can also get a free flu shot at the event, courtesy of the County Public Health Department.

The event will be held in Sierra Vista’s carpool parking lot on Casa Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can bring in old prescriptions, expired over-the-counter medicines and even old inhalers. People with questions can call 805-781-4278.

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this cute little fox befriend a puppy in Arroyo Grande

Watch this cute little fox befriend a puppy in Arroyo Grande 1:57

Watch this cute little fox befriend a puppy in Arroyo Grande
Rastafarian man says SLO County must allow him to grow cannabis for religious freedom 1:28

Rastafarian man says SLO County must allow him to grow cannabis for religious freedom
She chose cannabis over opioids — and she wants to turn it into a SLO County business 1:33

She chose cannabis over opioids — and she wants to turn it into a SLO County business

View More Video