Santa Maria school locked down as police search for suspect

Liberty Elementary School in Santa Maria was locked down Thursday afternoon while law enforcement officials looked for at least one suspect, according to emergency dispatch reports.
Members of several law enforcement agencies responded to Duvali Drive in the Westgate neighborhood after 1 p.m. Officers believed the suspect, wanted in connection with a probation sweep, may be hiding in an attic above a garage at a residence in the area.
Previous visits to the residence also ended with the suspect found in the attic, according to emergency dispatch reports.
A helicopter was assisting officers on the ground, and personnel on scene were awaiting the arrival of a SWAT team. An armored Bear vehicle was seen in front of a residence on Estringa Court.
As a precaution, police asked that school officials release Liberty students from the north end of campus to avoid impacting the law enforcement operation.
Additional details were not immediately available.
