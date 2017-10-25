5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Oct. 26

Brando Skyhorse
5 to 7 p.m.
Talk and book signing by the award-winning author of “The Madonnas of Echo Park.” Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-546-3190.
Jubilee by the Sea
6 to 9 p.m.
Opening night jazz concert by Bob Draga and friends. Pismo Beach Veterans Memorial Hall, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $25. 805-772-5367.
Poetry in the Library
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Sylvia Alcon and Deborah Paes de Barros, followed by open mic. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave.. Free. 805-528-1862.
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ movie showing
7 to 9:30 p.m.
San Luis Obispo International Film Festival presents the 1925 silent film, with songs from the Broadway musical. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $30 to $40. 805-546-3456.
‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
7:30 p.m
A middle-aged couple experiences a breakdown in their marriage. Runs through Nov. 19. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. $15 to $20. 805-927-8190.
