Woman rescued after car rolls 3 times, lands on roof off Hwy. 1

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

October 25, 2017 3:41 PM

A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle Wednesday afternoon after it rolled three times and landed on its roof off Highway 1 in Cayucos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Before the rollover crash shortly after 2 p.m., the woman had been traveling north in a white Hyundai Sonata when she rear-ended another vehicle on the highway, the CHP said. She then reportedly passed the vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed and eventually exited at Cayucos Drive. The woman also sideswiped a third vehicle before driving off the highway and landing in a gully about 50 feet off the road, CHP Officer Jordan Richards said.

Emergency crews, Cal Fire and a tow truck responded to the scene to help free the woman from her car.

Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said crews had to extricate the driver, and she was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. Elms did not have information on the woman’s condition, but he added that crews used a “rope rescue system” to get the driver back up to the Caycuos Drive offramp.

The northbound offramp was closed until about 3:45 p.m. because of the crash, according the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

Richards said the driver also hit a guide wire for a PG&E telephone pole.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

