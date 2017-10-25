More Videos

Zoo Boo Halloween fun comes to Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero this weekend

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

October 25, 2017 11:57 AM

Looking for some Halloween family fun this weekend? The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero has you covered.

The park will host Zoo Boo on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. The annual event will feature sweet treats, carnival games, a haunted house and other Halloween activities, according to a city of Atascadero news release.

Admission is $10 for a regular ticket, $9 for zoo members and free for children age 2 and younger.

Attendees are encouraged to bring reusable bags for their treats.

For more information, visit charlespaddockzoo.org or call 805-461-5080.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

If you go

What: Zoo Boo, a family-friendly Halloween event, complete with treats and activities.

When: Saturday, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Charles Paddock Zoo, 9100 Morro Road, Atascadero

Admission: $10 for a regular ticket, $9 for zoo members and free for children age 2 and younger

For more information: Visit charlespaddockzoo.org or call 805-461-5080

