Zoo Boo Halloween fun comes to Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero this weekend

Looking for some Halloween family fun this weekend? The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero has you covered.

The park will host Zoo Boo on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. The annual event will feature sweet treats, carnival games, a haunted house and other Halloween activities, according to a city of Atascadero news release.

Admission is $10 for a regular ticket, $9 for zoo members and free for children age 2 and younger.

Attendees are encouraged to bring reusable bags for their treats.

For more information, visit charlespaddockzoo.org or call 805-461-5080.