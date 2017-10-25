Kaylene Conrad, 16, was last seen at her Morro Bay home on Oct. 14 at about 10 p.m., the police department said.
Morro Bay police ask for help finding missing teen

By Gabby Ferreira

October 25, 2017 9:19 AM

Morro Bay police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who was last seen earlier in October.

Kaylene Conrad, 16, was last seen at her Morro Bay home on Oct. 14 at about 10 p.m., the police department said. She is from the Paso Robles area and often frequents the Paso Robles and Atascadero areas.

Conrad was last seen wearing shorts, a black hoodie-type sweatshirt and carrying a backpack, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Conrad’s whereabouts to call their local law enforcement agency or the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

