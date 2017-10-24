Work on LOVR, Madonna Road shifting to nighttime hours

Here’s some good news for drivers who frequent Los Osos Valley and Madonna roads: Construction crews will now perform work in the ongoing construction project on the two main San Luis Obispo thoroughfares at night.

The city announced the shift Tuesday. The project is about 80 percent complete and is expected to be done by mid-November, the city said. Roads have remained open during the project, albeit with intermittent closures that have caused headaches for drivers.

The areas impacted are Los Osos Valley Road between Calle Joaquin and the outer western city limit and Madonna Road between Los Osos Valley Road and the Highway 101 overpass.

The project, which began in early August, involves repairing and sealing the roads, creating bike lanes and adding Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.

The project also will create narrower vehicle lanes to encourage traffic to move “slower and safer,” according to the city.

Crews recently began sealing the asphalt at night, the city said. After the sealing is complete, crews will begin striping all areas of the project from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the city said.