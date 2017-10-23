Morro Bay commissioner survives mayor’s attempt to remove him

Morro Bay Planning Commissioner Richard Sadowski, who criticized the City Council in September, will be allowed to keep his seat, the council decided Monday in a 3-2 vote.

The decision at the special meeting followed comments from about 15 residents who called the attempt to silence the outspoken commissioner “deplorable.”

Morro Bay Mayor Jamie Irons had scheduled the meeting to discuss Sadowski’s future following a heated exchange at a Sept. 26 council meeting. Although Irons failed to persuade a majority of his colleagues to remove Sadowski (only councilman Robert “Red” Davis joined him), the council warned Sadowski to keep things civil in the future.

Sadowski, who was appointed to the five-member planning commission in 2014, said after the vote that he was humbled that every speaker Monday supported him. He said he plans to remain an outspoken commissioner and “be a voice for those who have no voice.”

“A lot of people feel disenfranchised and feel that this mayor and council do not hear them,” Sadowski said. “That passion and being that voice, that’s who I am ... I’m not going to change who I am.”

Sadowski, a semi-retired mechanical engineer with a professional background in sewer collections, has been a vocal critic of the direction of the city’s Water Reclamation Facility Project as a member of the city Planning Commission and the project’s Citizen Advisory Committee. He was told to step down from the podium during public comment Sept. 26 for what the then-city manager called “disruptive” behavior.

The purpose of that meeting was to select a final site for the water treatment and reclamation facilities, and Sadowski alleged that the council was giving lip service to residents who voiced concerns about the council’s preferred location. Video of the incident shows that Sadowski’s timer went off at roughly the 2-minute mark, and he was told by Irons to step down, eventually doing so when Police Chief Gregory Allen interjected at around the 3-minute mark.

Speakers who spoke at public comment early that night, like Sadowski, were given two minutes to speak instead of the usual three. Irons acknowledged Monday night that in telling Sadowski to step down, he misstated that his three minutes were up, instead of two minutes.

The Council voted unanimously later that night (Sept. 26) to continue with the city’s preferred site east of Highway 1 near South Bay Boulevard. Sadowski and a slight majority of speakers at that meeting urged the council to rebuild the plant at its existing oceanfront site or a property nearby.

Sadowski told The Tribune that after the meeting, he was contacted by Councilman Davis and invited for coffee, where Sadowski said Davis asked him to resign. Davis declined to comment on that meeting to The Tribune, but at the next City Council meeting Oct. 10, Davis denied that he asked Sadowski to resign.

Sadowski also met with former interim City Manager Martin Lomeli, who Sadowski said also asked for his resignation. Lomeli later said he met with Sadowski at Sadowski’s request and “suggested” he “consider” resigning because of his behavior — which Lomeli called disruptive — and not because of his criticism of the council.

Most of those who publicly supported Sadowski Monday noted that he has a passionate style, but argued that he’s not disruptive and his comments are beneficial to the public process.

“Morro Bay needs more people like Richard,” said resident Barbara Doerr. “He can be outspoken, but it’s only for the benefit of this community.”

Paul Donnelly, who sits on the water reclamation facility advisory committee with Sadowski, told the Council that Sadowski has been an important member of the committee. “Give Richard a break,” Donnelly said.

Initerim City Manager Lomeli previously told The Tribune that no formal complaints had been made to the city about Sadowski, but Irons said at Monday’s meeting that he’s heard from people who feel too intimidated to speak at public comment, at least in part because of Sadowski and his supporters.

Asked for comment following the meeting, Sadowski said he’s disappointed that Davis denies that he asked Sadowski to resign and feels like Irons and Davis owe him an apology. However, Sadowski said he looks forward to continue to serve keep serving the city.