Owner of SLO apartments fixed up complex without permits. Now they face double fees

The owner of the The SLO apartment complex — formerly called Stenner Glen — conducted significant renovations of the property without permits and is now facing a city code enforcement process that will double its permitting costs.
Thirteen buildings that make up The SLO were remodeled this summer. The complex at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Santa Rosa Street houses mostly Cal Poly and Cuesta students.
The summer work included new plumbing and electrical fixtures, alterations of firewalls between units, and conversion of a laundry room into a community kitchen, among other construction, according to city officials.
But the owner, Home Sweet Home LLC of Woodland Hills, didn’t notify the city or follow its permitting process.
“A (city) staff member had noticed that some construction going on,” said Michael Codron, the city’s community development director, explaining how the violations were discovered. “The complex was vacant at the time.”
The city has issued the company a courtesy written notice of violation. Home Sweet Home is working to obtain the proper permitting to comply with city code, both city officials and a company representative said. If the owner doesn’t obtain permits, the city may issue fines.
The standard permitting fees are about $2,000 to $2,500 per building, but those fees will be doubled because the city was required to conduct a special investigation of the site. The new fees will reach as much as $65,000 instead of $32,500.
A stop-work order on the property’s new construction was issued July 24, initially requiring only permitting on a single building, Codron said. To comply, the contractors then submitted plans for that building on July 31.
The tenants are our customers and we want everybody to be happy by the end of the day. We have a lot of five star reviews. We’re the good guys, not the bad guys.
Thomas Pattenaude, Home Sweet Home
During inspection, however, it was discovered that the remaining apartment buildings on the property had been completed with the same work that had been reported in July.
That included adding new shower inserts, fixtures and electrical outlets. “No additional rooms were created” as a result of the changes, Codron said.
Codron said it’s unusual for the city to discover such a large number of buildings at a site with unpermitted construction.
Thomas Pattenaude, an asset manager with Home Sweet Home, said that the owner has a “very good relationship” with the city and will work to permit the complex.
Home Sweet Home bought the complex about a year ago and Pattenaude said the buildings, constructed in the 1960s, have gone from “bad shape to good shape.”
“This property was in pretty poor shape,” Pattenaude said. “The tenants are our customers, and we want everybody to be happy at the end of the day. We have a lot of five-star reviews. We’re the good guys, not the bad guys.”
In online forums, tenants have voiced complaints about shoddy conditions.
Codron acknowledged the city is following up on tenant complaints of leaky faucets and a lack of window screens, among other issues.
“Our investigation has identified that substandard conditions exist, and we are pursuing the necessary corrections,” Codron said. “We are following up on all of those items with the property owner, who has been responsive to these issues.”
Pattenaude said that the property manager, Asset Campus Housing or ACH, would be responsible for those types of tenant-driven complaint fixes, and an on-site handyman is available to handle repairs. ACH didn’t respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon, however.
Pattenaude expects the corrective work to take about six months, and a timeline will be formally agreed upon with the city.
“We’ll work with them, we’ll deal with this,” Pattenaude said. “There’s a process for this, and we’re working through the process. Is it perfect yet, no? Next year, we’ll make this property better and better. We’re in the midst of doing it right now.”
