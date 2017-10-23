Local

Woman killed in Hwy. 101 car crash near Camp Roberts identified

A 43-year-old King City woman was killed in a car crash early Monday morning near Camp Roberts.

The three-vehicle crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 between the rest area and Camp Roberts, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Rigby. A white Chevrolet pickup hit the back of a big rig in the right lane, Rigby said, and then a Honda Accord hit the back of the Chevy.

Veronica Fernandez, a passenger in the Accord, was killed in the crash, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Accord, 45-year-old Antonio Fernandez, and another passenger, 45-year-old Pedro Martinez, were taken to area hospitals for major injuries. Both are also from King City.

The driver of the pickup, Michael Lee Chadwick, 45, of Bradley, suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the big rig, Rafaela Soto, 60, of Salinas, was not injured.

The crash closed the southbound lanes until about 10 a.m.

