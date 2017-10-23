Domestic violence film coming to SLO answers the question: Why doesn’t she just leave?

An award-winning documentary on domestic violence will be shown at 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the Palm Theatre, following by a question-and-answer discussion with filmmaker Kit Gruelle and San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell.
Featured at the Sundance Film Festival, the film “Private Violence” explores “disturbing truths about intimate partner violence in America and answers the question: “Why doesn’t she just leave?” according to the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo County, which is hosting the event.
Gruelle is a victim of domestic violence. Feminist writer and activist Gloria Steinem is an executive producer of the film.
Women’s Shelter executive director Kirsten Rambo will moderate the Q&A. San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon will welcome the audience before the film, and District Attorney Dan Dow, as well as members of the county’s Victim Witness Assistance Center, also will be in attendance.
A limited number of tickets are on sale at wspslo.eventbrite.com. Advanced purchase tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students with ID. Tickets at the door, if available, will be $25 for general admission and $12 for students with ID.
October marks national Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Private Violence HBO PROMO from Cynthia Hill on Vimeo.
