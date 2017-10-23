Local

Fatal crash shuts down southbound Hwy. 101 near Camp Roberts

By Gabby Ferreira

October 23, 2017 8:43 AM

Update, 10:10 a.m.

Both lanes of southbound Highway 101 are now open, Caltrans said.

Update, 9:45 a.m.

The left lane of southbound Highway 101 is now open, Caltrans tweeted.

Original story:

A fatal crash shut down both lanes of southbound Highway 101 north of Camp Roberts on Monday morning.

The crash happened about 6:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.

About 7:30 a.m., Caltrans tweeted that both southbound lanes were shut down near the rest area and no detour was available. The agency advised drivers to avoid the route until clear.

By about 8 a.m., traffic appeared to be flowing a little, according to the CHP incident log.

Details were not immediately available regarding the fatality.

