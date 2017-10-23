Fatal crash shuts down southbound Hwy. 101 near Camp Roberts

Update, 10:10 a.m.
Both lanes of southbound Highway 101 are now open, Caltrans said.
Update, 9:45 a.m.
The left lane of southbound Highway 101 is now open, Caltrans tweeted.
Original story:
A fatal crash shut down both lanes of southbound Highway 101 north of Camp Roberts on Monday morning.
The crash happened about 6:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.
About 7:30 a.m., Caltrans tweeted that both southbound lanes were shut down near the rest area and no detour was available. The agency advised drivers to avoid the route until clear.
By about 8 a.m., traffic appeared to be flowing a little, according to the CHP incident log.
Both lanes of southbound #Hwy101 near Camp Roberts Rest Area are CLOSED by fatal crash. No detour so avoid route until clear.— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) October 23, 2017
Details were not immediately available regarding the fatality.
