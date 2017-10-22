Local

Body that washed ashore near Cayucos identified as missing kayaker

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

October 22, 2017 6:13 PM

The body of a Santa Maria man was found washed up on a beach north of Cayucos on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

About 1:45 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a 911 call about a body that had been discovered about 3 miles north of Cayucos off Highway 1, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Sheriff’s deputies, coroner investigators, detectives, Cal Fire and State Parks rangers responded to the scene.

The man has been identified as 57-year-old Rene Baltazar Monterrosa, according to authorities. Monterrosa went missing Oct. 8 when he was kayaking near Cayucos.

On Oct. 15, rescue personnel searched the waters in that same area north of Cayucos after an empty kayak was reported floating offshore.

Officials said Monterrosa’s body appeared to have been in the water for some time, and no foul play was immediately suspected.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

