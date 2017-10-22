Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Oct. 23

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider sending letter to cities of Atascadero and Paso Robles urging continued participation in animal shelter project; receive update on council direction related to investigation into Mayor Jim Hill.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Approve citywide cannabis regulations.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Special meeting on Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Introduce ordinance proposal regulating single-use beverage straws and plastic bottles; formation of the Avila Ranch Community Facilities District.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Authorize purchase of Sedaru Software for $35,200 in support of utility maintenance program; consider code amendments that would modify methodology for how water customers receive relief from high water bills due to limited circumstances.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Review district’s budget status; review district’s fiscal year 2017-17 quarterly report.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider short-term rental ordinance. Consider a request to postpone the installation of a curb, gutter and sidewalk for the Union Road frontage associated with the development of the Paso Robles Athletic Club.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Study session on the future of basement development.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Monday and Tuesday. 805-772-6205. Special meeting, 4:30 p.m. Monday: Discussion of possible removal of Richard Sadowski from Planning Commission and WRF advisory committee. Special meeting 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: Advisory board interviews to fill vacancies. Regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday: Introduction of cannabis ordinance permitting two medical marijuana dispensaries; discussion of WRF project goals.
San Luis Obispo City Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Review of mixed-used project at 3720 Broad Street, including approximately 1,288 square feet of commercial space and 40 residential units; including four low-income affordable units, 32 workforce housing units, and 4 market rate units; zoning regulations update.
