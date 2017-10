The 44th annual Colony Days Festival, which is a celebration of Atascadero’s founding fathers, was held in the city’s Sunken Gardens on Saturday, October 21, 2017. The festival includes the Tent City re-enactment, Dogtoberfest, which features the Heilmann Dog Park Wiener Dog Races, games for kids, history booths and more. Dressed in period costume is Staci Emmack, who also runs ‘The Barber Shop,’ a local family business in Atascadero. She gives Dan Graham a haircut. Laura Dickinson The Tribune