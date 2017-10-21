19 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Oct. 22

The Story of the Jacks
1 to 3:30 p.m.
Presentation about the history of the Jack family at their gravesites. San Luis Cemetery, 2890 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-7300.
Songwriters At Play: Kate Steinway
1 to 4 p.m.
Original, upbeat songs. Special guests Jerad Finck, Rick Shelley, Aireene Espiritu and Ed Tree. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.
Pismo Beach Clam Festival
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Music, beer garden, clam bake, clam dig, children’s activities and more. Pismo Beach Pier, 100 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach. Free, $30 clam bake. 805-773-7034.
‘Fragments’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Group exhibition by The Painters Group. Runs through November 26. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.
‘Social Justice’
12 to 4 p.m.
Photographs by Sam Peck. Runs through Oct. 30. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-390-2497.
‘Norma’
2 p.m.
Metropolitan Opera “Live in HD” series. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. 805-756-4849
Sierra Club iNaturalist workshop
2 to 4 p.m.
Hands-on classroom and field work using iNaturalist website and mobile applications. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-1400.
‘Rabbit Hole’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
A life-shattering accident causes a married couple to drift apart. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-788-2440.
Boogie on the Bluff
2 to 5 p.m.
Wine, food and music by Rio Salinas featuring Louie Ortega. Benefits United Way of San Luis Obispo County. SeaCrest Oceanfront Hotel, 2241 Price St., Pismo Beach. $40 to $50, $10 ages 4 to 20. 805-541-1234.
Live Music Sunday: Jon Stephen
2 to 5 p.m.
Nuevo flamenco/tropical Brazilian guitarist. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1443.
Festival Mozaic WinterMezzo Concert: Mozart, Chopin & Prokofiev
3 p.m.
Violinist Scott Yoo and pianist and pianist Anna Polonsky. Congregation Beth David, 10180 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. $35 to $65. 805-781-3009.
‘The Last Flapper’
3 to 5 p.m.
One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $25; under age 31: $20.
‘Murder at Castle Frankenstein’
5 to 7 p.m.
Dr. Victor Frankenstein VII, his wife and their daughter invite you to Castle Frankenstein. F.McLintock’s Saloon, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50, includes dinner. 805-489-3875.
Gypsy Jazz at Harmony Café
6 to 9 p.m.
Ben Arthur and Ron Mileur. Harmony Café, Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Generationals
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Indie pop-rock band. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. $20. 805-369-6100.
‘The Member of the Wedding’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
A lonely girl decides to run away with her brother and his bride after their wedding. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $25. 805-776-3287.
Cambria Scarecrow Festival
8 a.m.
Hundreds of artfully crafted scarecrows. Various locations, Cambria, Harmony and San Simeon. Free. www.cambriascarecrows.com
Harvest Wine Weekend
8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Concerts, winemaker dinners, barrel tasting, grape stomps and more. Various locations, Paso Robles. Prices vary. 805-239-8463.
Cody Simpson & The Tide
7 p.m.
Surf rock. Opening act is indie-pop group Bay Ledges. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments