A new batch of scarecrows have cropped up for the annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival.
A new batch of scarecrows have cropped up for the annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
A new batch of scarecrows have cropped up for the annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Local

19 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Oct. 22

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

October 21, 2017 2:30 PM

The Story of the Jacks

1 to 3:30 p.m.

Presentation about the history of the Jack family at their gravesites. San Luis Cemetery, 2890 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-7300.

Songwriters At Play: Kate Steinway

1 to 4 p.m.

Original, upbeat songs. Special guests Jerad Finck, Rick Shelley, Aireene Espiritu and Ed Tree. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.

Pismo Beach Clam Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Music, beer garden, clam bake, clam dig, children’s activities and more. Pismo Beach Pier, 100 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach. Free, $30 clam bake. 805-773-7034.

‘Fragments’

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Group exhibition by The Painters Group. Runs through November 26. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.

‘Social Justice’

12 to 4 p.m.

Photographs by Sam Peck. Runs through Oct. 30. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-390-2497.

‘Norma’

2 p.m.

Metropolitan Opera “Live in HD” series. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. 805-756-4849

Sierra Club iNaturalist workshop

2 to 4 p.m.

Hands-on classroom and field work using iNaturalist website and mobile applications. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-1400.

‘Rabbit Hole’

2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.

A life-shattering accident causes a married couple to drift apart. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-788-2440.

Boogie on the Bluff

2 to 5 p.m.

Wine, food and music by Rio Salinas featuring Louie Ortega. Benefits United Way of San Luis Obispo County. SeaCrest Oceanfront Hotel, 2241 Price St., Pismo Beach. $40 to $50, $10 ages 4 to 20. 805-541-1234.

Live Music Sunday: Jon Stephen

2 to 5 p.m.

Nuevo flamenco/tropical Brazilian guitarist. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1443.

Festival Mozaic WinterMezzo Concert: Mozart, Chopin & Prokofiev

3 p.m.

Violinist Scott Yoo and pianist and pianist Anna Polonsky. Congregation Beth David, 10180 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. $35 to $65. 805-781-3009.

‘The Last Flapper’

3 to 5 p.m.

One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $25; under age 31: $20.

‘Murder at Castle Frankenstein’

5 to 7 p.m.

Dr. Victor Frankenstein VII, his wife and their daughter invite you to Castle Frankenstein. F.McLintock’s Saloon, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50, includes dinner. 805-489-3875.

Gypsy Jazz at Harmony Café

6 to 9 p.m.

Ben Arthur and Ron Mileur. Harmony Café, Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

Generationals

6:30 to 9 p.m.

Indie pop-rock band. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. $20. 805-369-6100.

‘The Member of the Wedding’

7 to 9:30 p.m.

A lonely girl decides to run away with her brother and his bride after their wedding. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $25. 805-776-3287.

Cambria Scarecrow Festival

8 a.m.

Hundreds of artfully crafted scarecrows. Various locations, Cambria, Harmony and San Simeon. Free. www.cambriascarecrows.com

Harvest Wine Weekend

8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Concerts, winemaker dinners, barrel tasting, grape stomps and more. Various locations, Paso Robles. Prices vary. 805-239-8463.

Cody Simpson & The Tide

7 p.m.

Surf rock. Opening act is indie-pop group Bay Ledges. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-543-1843.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics

'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics 0:53

'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics
Meet the creators of 'Zits' and 'Rubes' at When Cartoon Worlds Collide in SLO 0:24

Meet the creators of 'Zits' and 'Rubes' at When Cartoon Worlds Collide in SLO
Fire shuts down Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County 1:36

Fire shuts down Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

View More Video