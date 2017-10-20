More Videos

    A close-up look at Forbidden Farms' marijuana growing operation in Shelton and the processing facility on the Tacoma Tideflats in Washington. Owned by the Balduff brothers Garrett and Taylor, the premium producer even supplies cannabis connoisseur Willie

A close-up look at Forbidden Farms' marijuana growing operation in Shelton and the processing facility on the Tacoma Tideflats in Washington. Owned by the Balduff brothers Garrett and Taylor, the premium producer even supplies cannabis connoisseur Willie Steve Bloom/The Olympian and Drew Perine/The News Tribune
City of SLO to hold public marijuana regulations forum Monday evening

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

October 20, 2017 6:56 PM

The city of San Luis Obispo will hold an open house to discuss cannabis regulations and taxation on Monday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will take place at the library’s community room at 995 Palm St.

The open house format includes “a mediated panel discussion beginning at 6:30 p.m. with perspectives on public safety, youth education advocacy, and the cannabis industry.”

Community Development Department staff will be on hand to answer questions related to current city policies and potential regulations on cannabis-related business activities within the city.

