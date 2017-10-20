City of SLO to hold public marijuana regulations forum Monday evening

The city of San Luis Obispo will hold an open house to discuss cannabis regulations and taxation on Monday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will take place at the library’s community room at 995 Palm St.

The open house format includes “a mediated panel discussion beginning at 6:30 p.m. with perspectives on public safety, youth education advocacy, and the cannabis industry.”

Community Development Department staff will be on hand to answer questions related to current city policies and potential regulations on cannabis-related business activities within the city.