Crews battling 30-acre brush fire on Vandenberg Air Force Base

Firefighters were dispatched Friday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning on a remote area of South Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The blaze was reported shortly after 1 p.m. off Sudden Road, which branches off of San Miguelito Road.
The area is about 2 miles north of Jalama Beach County Park.
As of 2 p.m., the fire reportedly had blackened about 30 acres.
Numerous Santa Barbara County fire resources, including a helicopter, bulldozers and hand crews, were sent to help Vandenberg firefighters battle the blaze.
Additional aerial resources were requested, including helicopters and air tankers.
Winds in the area were reported to be 13 mph, with gusts to 23 mph.
Downed power lines were reported in the area of the fire, according to emergency radio traffic.
Vandenberg public affairs personnel would confirm only that a “small vegetation fire” was burning on the base.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at tbolton@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Comments