16 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Oct. 21

American Legion Breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
Veterans serve pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice, coffee and tea. Veterans Memorial Building, 240 Scott St., Paso Robles. $3 to $6. 805-239-7370.
Parrish Family Vineyard barrel tasting
1 to 7:30 p.m.
Harvest Wine Weekend barrel tastings and live music. Parrish Family Vineyard Tasting Room, 1220 Park St., Paso Robles. 805-286-4028.
Pismo Beach Clam Festival
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Live bands, parade, clam chowder contest, food trucks, vendors, games and more. Pismo Beach Pier, 100 Pomeroy Ave. Free, $15 clam chowder contest. 805-773-7034.
Super Hero Saturdays
10 to 11 a.m.
Super Hero Class integrates agility, tumbling, trampoline, gymnastics, physical fitness and flexibility, for boys and girls ages 5-12. Performance Athletics Gymnastics, 4484 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Call for pricing. 805-547-1496.
T. J. Rafferty
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Local author Tod Rafferty will sign his novel “The Pismo Calamity.” San Luis Obispo City-County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. 805-801-6340.
Dogtoberfest 2017 at Colony Days
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wiener dog races and small dog races open to any dog 25 pounds or less. Benefits Heilmann Dog Park in Atascadero. Registration and race details: Sunken Gardens, 15 East Mall, Atascadero. $20. 805-461-5749.
Nature Boat Cruise
10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Learn about the history and mystery hidden below the water of Lopez Lake, as well as the flora and fauna that live in the park. Sign up at the registration office. $6 adult, $3 child. 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day-use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Heather Millenaar
10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Live painting. Benefits Colony Days. Sunken Gardens, 15 East Mall, Atascadero. $1. 805-235-6990.
Movement Class
11 a.m.
Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo. San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Varies. 805-545-5874.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Enjoy a short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Living History: Pecho Ranch in 1919
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Visit the Spooner Ranch House in 1919, with Katie Spooner leading the one-hour tour. Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Pet Costume Contest
Noon to 1 p.m.
Registration begins at Noon; judging begins at 12:30. All pets welcome. Food, drinks and great prizes. Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic, 990 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-0474 or pismobeachvet.com.
Pumpkin Guts
Noon to 2 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Varies. 805-545-5874.
11th Annual Swiss Day & Grape Stomp
Noon to 3 p.m.
Swiss food, wine and grape stomp. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $50, $40 wine club members. 805-227-4812.
Fall Harvest Party at Olivas de Oro
Noon to 5 p.m.
Lunch and music. Olivas De Oro, 4625 La Panza Road, Creston. $15 lunch, $10 wreath making. 805-227-4223, rachel@olivasdeoro.com.
Paper Crafting with Rubber Stamps
2 to 3 p.m.
Learn techniques to create greeting cards using rubber stamps. Registration required. For ages 13 to adult. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. 805-473-7161, slolibrary.org.
