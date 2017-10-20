Participating in the first weiner dog race was, from left, Boo, handled by Tiffany Linsday; Polly Piddepants, handled by owner Jason Smith; and Buster, far right.
Local

16 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Oct. 21

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

October 20, 2017 3:19 PM

American Legion Breakfast

8 to 11 a.m.

Veterans serve pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice, coffee and tea. Veterans Memorial Building, 240 Scott St., Paso Robles. $3 to $6. 805-239-7370.

Parrish Family Vineyard barrel tasting

1 to 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Wine Weekend barrel tastings and live music. Parrish Family Vineyard Tasting Room, 1220 Park St., Paso Robles. 805-286-4028.

Pismo Beach Clam Festival

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Live bands, parade, clam chowder contest, food trucks, vendors, games and more. Pismo Beach Pier, 100 Pomeroy Ave. Free, $15 clam chowder contest. 805-773-7034.

Super Hero Saturdays

10 to 11 a.m.

Super Hero Class integrates agility, tumbling, trampoline, gymnastics, physical fitness and flexibility, for boys and girls ages 5-12. Performance Athletics Gymnastics, 4484 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Call for pricing. 805-547-1496.

T. J. Rafferty

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local author Tod Rafferty will sign his novel “The Pismo Calamity.” San Luis Obispo City-County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. 805-801-6340.

Dogtoberfest 2017 at Colony Days

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wiener dog races and small dog races open to any dog 25 pounds or less. Benefits Heilmann Dog Park in Atascadero. Registration and race details: Sunken Gardens, 15 East Mall, Atascadero. $20. 805-461-5749.

Nature Boat Cruise

10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Learn about the history and mystery hidden below the water of Lopez Lake, as well as the flora and fauna that live in the park. Sign up at the registration office. $6 adult, $3 child. 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day-use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.

Heather Millenaar

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live painting. Benefits Colony Days. Sunken Gardens, 15 East Mall, Atascadero. $1. 805-235-6990.

Movement Class

11 a.m.

Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo. San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Varies. 805-545-5874.

White’s Point Vistas

11 to 11:45 a.m.

Enjoy a short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Living History: Pecho Ranch in 1919

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visit the Spooner Ranch House in 1919, with Katie Spooner leading the one-hour tour. Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.

Pet Costume Contest

Noon to 1 p.m.

Registration begins at Noon; judging begins at 12:30. All pets welcome. Food, drinks and great prizes. Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic, 990 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-0474 or pismobeachvet.com.

Pumpkin Guts

Noon to 2 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Varies. 805-545-5874.

11th Annual Swiss Day & Grape Stomp

Noon to 3 p.m.

Swiss food, wine and grape stomp. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $50, $40 wine club members. 805-227-4812.

Fall Harvest Party at Olivas de Oro

Noon to 5 p.m.

Lunch and music. Olivas De Oro, 4625 La Panza Road, Creston. $15 lunch, $10 wreath making. 805-227-4223, rachel@olivasdeoro.com.

Paper Crafting with Rubber Stamps

2 to 3 p.m.

Learn techniques to create greeting cards using rubber stamps. Registration required. For ages 13 to adult. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. 805-473-7161, slolibrary.org.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

