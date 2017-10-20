Job seekers line up for a 2016 PG&E job fair at its Energy Education Center in San Luis Obispo.
PG&E to hold job fair for upcoming Diablo Canyon refueling

October 20, 2017

PG&E will host an information fair Oct. 26, to provide details on temporary job opportunities during an upcoming refueling at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.

The outage hiring information fair will be held at the PG&E Energy Education Center, 6588 Ontario Road, San Luis Obispo, at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to a news release

Outage job seekers only need to attend one session.

Every 18 months, one of the two Diablo Canyon nuclear reactor units is refueled. During a planned outage, supplemental workers from the community and around the country assist on projects that “support the continued safe, reliable and affordable operation of the facility.”

Temporary needs vary but typically include administrative, maintenance and mechanical positions, according to the release.

PG&E contract partners and unions will also be on hand to discuss temporary outage job opportunities.

