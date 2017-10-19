10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Oct. 20

Haunted Hawaiian Night fundraiser
5 to 10 p.m.
Come enjoy a “Kalua” Pig Roast dinner, live entertainment, a haunted maze and more. Life Steps Foundation, 1431 Pomeroy Road, Arroyo Grande. $50/person pre-sale/online or $55/person at the door. 805-762-4500.
Festival Mozaic WinterMezzo Notable Encounter Insight
5:30 p.m.
Pianist Anna Polonsky and Violinist and Music Director Scott Yoo. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2201 Lawton Ave., San Luis Obispo. $25-$32. 805-781-3009.
Train Wreck Friday: JD Project
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
JD Project plays at the final Train Wreck Friday of the season. Food/wine available for purchase. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15 pp/free to wine club and children 6 and under. 805-238-9940.
Pajama Party Live
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Wear your coziest pajamas and enjoy storyteller Michael Katz. Refreshments provided. Geared toward children 5 and older; activities will be available for younger children. SLO County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-1392.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist Charlie Shoemake plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
Ghost Tours
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Come listen to the tales of former inhabitants of the Dana Adobe. The tours will include tragic stories and ghostly tales seldom shared with the public. Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. Tickets: www.danaadobe.org. 805-929-5679.
Mike Love
10 p.m.
Mike Love is one of reggae’s rising stars. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. mikelovemusic.com.
Harvest Fest Dinner
6:30 to 10 p.m.
An informal, entertaining night of grilled meat and ribs, beans, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Live music by Julie Beaver and the Bad Dogs. Eberle Winery, 3810 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. $75/pp, $60/Cellar Club. 805-238-9607.
Nightmare on Main Street
7 to 10 p.m.
A nonprofit event created to give back to the local community. Nightmare on Main Street, 99 S. Main St., Templeton. $10/$17 VIP front of the line/$5 Lights on Tour (no scare). www.nightmareonmain.com. 805-423-0674.
The Haunt in Atascadero
7 to 10 p.m.
The Haunt in Atascadero presents Zombie Town: From A-Town to Z-Town. The Haunt, 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $10 per individual; $20 VIP Fast Pass, 4-ticket Family Pack for $35. www.TheHauntInAtascadero.com 805-221-5084.
