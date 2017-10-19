Nipomo, New Tech high schools put on lockdown during CHP pursuit

Nipomo and Central Coast New Tech high schools were put on lockdown Thursday afternoon during a CHP pursuit.
According to Amy Jacobs, spokeswoman for the Lucia Mar Unified School District, the lockdown started at about 2:35 p.m. after the district got word of a CHP officer attempting to overtake a vehicle.
The lockdown was lifted at about 2:55 p.m., Jacobs said, after the district was given the all-clear.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Jordan Richards said an officer observed a black or dark blue Chevy sedan traveling 85 mph on Highway 101. The officer followed the sedan off the highway but was unable to get within 2,000 to 3,000 feet of the vehicle or obtain a license plate number, Richards said.
The vehicle eventually turned into the Nipomo High School parking lot. Richards said the officer searched the school parking lot for about 30 minutes but was not able to locate the vehicle.
