  • SLO's housing market: 3 numbers to know

    San Luis Obispo County's median home price rose to $530,000 in April 2017, up 3.9 percent from April 2016, according to CoreLogic. Here's a closer look at San Luis Obispo's housing market, by the numbers.

San Luis Obispo County's median home price rose to $530,000 in April 2017, up 3.9 percent from April 2016, according to CoreLogic.
Local

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon’s housing affordability poll results are in

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

October 19, 2017 2:05 PM

The results of a poll on housing affordability organized by San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon are in, and respondents are almost evenly split on whether development is the answer.

IMG_Heidi_Harmon_4_1_DJ9HSP40_L262467474
San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Harmon conducted a personal, online survey using the tool Poll Town between Oct. 5-12 to gather community feedback. It started with the question “Do you think development is a good solution to affordable housing in SLO?” followed by additional questions.

The survey resulted in 1,349 responses, of which 504 said “yes,” 420 said “no” and 425 said “maybe.”

Respondents to the poll were given the opportunity to offer reasons for their vote.

The top reason people voted “yes” to the question prompt was “the middle class, or what’s left of it, cannot afford to buy,” which garnered 140 votes.

The top reason people voted “no” was “additional development adds to overcrowding,” which drew 126 votes. Of those who voted “maybe,” 164 said “affordable in SLO is not really affordable.”

Rent control and tiny homes would help create affordable housing, according to the majority of those surveyed. The poll has no connection with any city or City Council initiative.

For detailed survey results, go to http://bit.ly/2wTw4e8.

