Paso High student disciplined after posting ‘I want the school shot up’ on social media

A student is being disciplined after he made a perceived threat against Paso Robles High School, according to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.
The threat was made via Snapchat on Wednesday night, the school district said, and authorities were contacted immediately.
According to Paso Robles police, a 14-year-old Paso Robles High student posted, “I want the school shot up.”
Police contacted the boy and his parents and, after extensive conversation and investigation, determined that the threat was unfounded and there was no danger to students or the community.
“While every student at our middle schools and high schools is taught about cybersafety, it does remind us of the importance for us as parents and educators to talk to our students about the significance of their ‘posts,’ ” the district wrote.
“Even though it was deemed to be not credible, we’re making sure the student is disciplined appropriately,” said Martha Clayton, a spokeswoman for the district. She said that all parents in the district should have been notified as of Thursday morning.
Clayton said that parents were the ones who notified the district of the post.
“Anytime you see something you think could be potentially dangerous to students, please be sure to notify us,” she said.
Clayton said people can call or email any school in the district or the district office if they see something threatening.
