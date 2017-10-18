Man barricaded in New Cuyama home found dead

Update, 10:50 p.m.
About 7 p.m. Wednesday, deputies made entry into the home and found the 39-year-old man deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Original story:
San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies have spent nearly 36 hours outside a home in the New Cuyama area, where a man has barricaded himself inside and made suicidal statements.
Authorities were called to a home in the 1800 block of Highway 166 early Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a domestic violence incident, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
He said when deputies arrived, the victim was able to escape the house and the man barricaded himself inside. The man made suicidal statements, according to police, and deputies have since attempted to talk him into coming out of the home safely.
“We have been on scene trying to get him out of the house and get him the help that he needs,” Cipolla said Wednesday evening.
Cipolla said deputies have “made contact off and on” with the man throughout the day Wednesday. Cipolla did not believe the man had any weapons.
No one else is inside the home, and there is no threat to the public, Cipolla said.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
