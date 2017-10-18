5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Oct. 19

Opal Gemstone Exhibit
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The most diverse public exhibit of opals in the world. I Love Rocks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-710-3970.
Art show: Susan Wood and Alexandra Iorio
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Susan Wood is exhibiting en plein air watercolors. Alexandra Iorio makes religious icons. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
The Real Blues Jam North
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Chicago-style blues music. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $5. 805-227-6800.
‘Rabbit Hole’
7 p.m.
A life-shattering accident causes a married couple to drift apart. Runs through Oct. 22. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$35. 805-788-2440.
‘The Phantom of the Melodrama’
7 p.m.
“The Phantom of the Opera” musical spoof. Runs through Nov. 12. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments