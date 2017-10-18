Truck crash near Cal Poly closes southbound Hwy. 1

Local

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

October 18, 2017 12:20 PM

Update, 2:05 p.m.

By about 2 p.m., the crash was no longer listed as an active incident by the California Highway Patrol.

Original story:

A two-car crash on Highway 1 and Highland Drive has closed both southbound lanes of Highway 1, Caltrans said.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. and involved a white pickup and a blue pickup, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was initially reported as a head-on collision. Minor injuries are reported.

Caltrans said both southbound lanes were closed at about noon.

Motorists should expect major delays and should use Highland Drive as a detour, Caltrans said.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

