CHP officer from SLO gets jail time for DUI — but remains on the job pending review

A California Highway Patrol officer stationed in San Luis Obispo will serve time in jail after pleading no contest Tuesday to driving under the influence, but he remains on duty pending administrative review.
Gary Edward Dana will serve two days in jail and three years of court-supervised probation, and he will be required to pay a $2,415 fine as a result of driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14, nearly twice the legal limit in California. As part of the plea, a second DUI charge was dismissed.
Conditions of Dana’s probation state that he must not not drive with a BAC higher than 0.00 percent, he must submit to a chemical alcohol test on demand by any law enforcement or probation officer and he must complete a three-month DUI program.
Dana is expected to report to jail Dec. 7.
Dana, a 15-year CHP veteran, was arrested by a fellow officer after showing up to work showing signs of intoxication in July. However, Dana remains on duty as a patrol officer — paid $150,000 in 2016 — while his case is under administrative review in Sacramento.
“The fact that he pled no contest does not affect the results of the administration action,” CHP spokesman Jordan Richards said.
In 2008, then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger awarded Dana with the Medal of Valor after he prevented a suicidal woman from jumping off a bridge.
