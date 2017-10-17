Hwy. 1 closure to cut off access to Salmon Creek again

More Videos

Crews battle grass fire near Talley Farms 0:36

Crews battle grass fire near Talley Farms

Pause
Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal will open Nov. 1 1:13

Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal will open Nov. 1

Boat remains stuck on rocks near Cayucos — and no one knows when it will be removed 0:53

Boat remains stuck on rocks near Cayucos — and no one knows when it will be removed

How you can help prevent sexual assaults 8:20

How you can help prevent sexual assaults

New aerial video shows Big Sur's Highway 1 being rebuilt on massive landslide 0:46

New aerial video shows Big Sur's Highway 1 being rebuilt on massive landslide

SLO County schools add mental health and suicide prevention program 2:08

SLO County schools add mental health and suicide prevention program

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide 2:07

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide

See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years 1:32

See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years

SLO County's new airport terminal under construction 1:02

SLO County's new airport terminal under construction

Hurricane Irma now a Category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma now a Category 5 storm

  • New aerial video shows Big Sur's Highway 1 being rebuilt on massive landslide

    The massive Mud Creek Slide that wiped out Highway 1 in California's Big Sur on May 20, 2017. This video, taken Sept. 15, 2017, from an airplane, shows new and multiple aerial views of the slide that brought down "8 million tons in five minutes" — as well as the work being done by John Madonna Construction to rebuild the road.

The massive Mud Creek Slide that wiped out Highway 1 in California's Big Sur on May 20, 2017. This video, taken Sept. 15, 2017, from an airplane, shows new and multiple aerial views of the slide that brought down "8 million tons in five minutes" — as well as the work being done by John Madonna Construction to rebuild the road. Joe Johnston The Tribune
The massive Mud Creek Slide that wiped out Highway 1 in California's Big Sur on May 20, 2017. This video, taken Sept. 15, 2017, from an airplane, shows new and multiple aerial views of the slide that brought down "8 million tons in five minutes" — as well as the work being done by John Madonna Construction to rebuild the road. Joe Johnston The Tribune

Local

Hwy. 1 closure to cut off access to Salmon Creek again

By GabFerreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

October 17, 2017 1:27 PM

The Highway 1 closure south of the Mud Creek Slide is expected to expand a little bit Monday, Caltrans said.

The closure will move from north of Salmon Creek to just north of Ragged Point while Caltrans conducts “drainage modification work,” meaning workers will weld, hoist and anchor a drainage pipe on the hillside at the recently completed Elephant Trunk Soldier Pile Wall.

The closure’s location change will last from 6 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, Caltrans said. Salmon Creek will not be accessible during the work.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Crews battle grass fire near Talley Farms

View More Video