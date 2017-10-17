Hwy. 1 closure to cut off access to Salmon Creek again

The Highway 1 closure south of the Mud Creek Slide is expected to expand a little bit Monday, Caltrans said.

The closure will move from north of Salmon Creek to just north of Ragged Point while Caltrans conducts “drainage modification work,” meaning workers will weld, hoist and anchor a drainage pipe on the hillside at the recently completed Elephant Trunk Soldier Pile Wall.

The closure’s location change will last from 6 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, Caltrans said. Salmon Creek will not be accessible during the work.