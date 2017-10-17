The new Pismo Voice website aims to engage citizens on projects and important issues in town.
The new Pismo Voice website aims to engage citizens on projects and important issues in town.

Want updates on what’s happening in Pismo Beach? There’s a new website for that

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

October 17, 2017 12:37 PM

The city of Pismo Beach has launched a new website to “engage citizens in conversation about important Pismo Beach projects and programs.”

According to a city news release, Pismo Voice will help connect residents to city officials and guide their decision-making process.

It will also provide updates on ongoing city projects and programs. For example, the first topic on Pismo Voice asks, how the city can best share updates on the Shell Beach Streetscape Project.

For more information, visit www.pismobeach.org/pismovoice.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

