Grass fire near Talley Farms quickly contained, Cal Fire says

Update 8:30 p.m.:
The fire has been contained, Cal Fire says. Crews will stay on scene to mop up.
Update 8:25 p.m.:
The fire is now about 2 acres and burning slow, Cal Fire says. There is no threat to structures.
Original story:
Cal Fire is responding to a quarter-acre grass fire in rural Arroyo Grande near Talley Farms.
The fire is near Camino Las Ventanas and Lopez Drive, in the area of Biddle Regional Park, Cal Fire says. Power lines may also be down in the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments