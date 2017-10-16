Our 5 favorite things to do in Cambria

1. Go on a tour of Hearst Castle

This has to be the No. 1 “must-do” on any North Coast list. The Neptune Pool is still under repair as of October 2017, but the estate of William Randolph Hearst remains the crown jewel of San Luis Obispo County’s tourism destinations. Make a day of it by picking up lunch at Sebastian’s General Store and having a picnic at Hearst State Beach.

2. Take a stroll on the boardwalk at Moonstone Beach

This pretty walk runs along the bluff and offers access to the sand at various spots. If your stomach starts growling, walk to the north end and grab a snack at Moonstone Beach Bar & Grill with its outdoor seating and views of the coast.

The boardwalk at Moonstone Beach in Cambria. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

3. Go hiking at Fiscalini Ranch Preserve

This stunning property is nestled between two Cambria neighborhoods and Highway 1, so you can access it from trailheads in any of three directions. Walk along the bluffs or follow the extensive network up the hillside, where you can sit for a spell on any of a number of artistic benches.

The trail at Fiscalini Ranch Preserve meanders along the bluff. Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

4. Go shopping for a new piece of art

Cambria’s East and West Villages are filled with cute shops and galleries, with something for every taste. For a quick bite in between, try Boni’s Tacos for tasty burritos and other Mexican fare. On the weekends, they operate out of a trailer on Main Street. During the week, they’re truly off the beaten path, out on Village Lane.

Cambria’s West Village is a fine spot for window shopping or perusing a gallery or two. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

5. Dig into a piece of Linn’s olallieberry pie

Cambria’s signature treat features berries grown at the Linn family’s nearby farm. Yeah, you can buy the pies frozen all over the county, but nothing beats fresh from the source.