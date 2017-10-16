Outage knocks out power in Cambria and Cayucos

PG&E customers from San Simeon to northern Cayucos lost power for about seven hours in the wee hours of Monday, according to representative of the utility company.
Spokesman John Lindsey said that electrical service went out throughout the area at 12:46 a.m., affecting 4,845 accounts. Power was restored at 7:40 a.m.
He said crews went up and down the lines and tracked the system all night but found no equipment failures and later in the day had still not determined for sure what caused the weird, widespread outage.
Lindsey said “no fuses or circuit breakers or switches” had been blown or opened up, but when crews “did some switching and backfilled” the electricity from one North Coast substation area to another, “apparently that’s when the power came back on.”
Lindsey said it’s still not known if there was a link between a planned overnight outage for repairs in San Simeon and the larger interruption in service.
Some customers also noted that their AT&T and Charter cellular and cable service went out, which created extra worries due to the high wildfire risk during the current hot, dry weather.
Frequently, when electrical services goes out on the densely forested North Coast, it’s because a tree or limb fell onto a power line during a storm. That was not the case this time.
Social media posters who ventured outside to check for fire, wind gusts or other potential causes said later how eerie the warmer-than-usual, dark-of-night scene had been, with virtually no wind and a waning moon that left the setting quite dark and extremely quiet.
And, as one commuter-to-SLO posted after she missed her early-morning, alarm-clock wake-up call, the outage made “Monday even more Monday-ey.”
