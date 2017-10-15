Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Oct. 16, 2017

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider an application to open Popeyes at 727 El Camino Real.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a drive-thru restaurant at 7300 El Camino Real. Consider allowing the Seneca Family of Agencies to use 6850 Morro Road and 6925 and 6907 Atascadero Ave. for social service offices, daycare services, educational training and potential residential uses.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Confirm list of projects funded by SB 1: Road Repair and Accountability Act; Ramona Square Parking Lot improvements; state of facts and findings for commercial medical cannabis dispensary eligibility ranking list and proposed ordinance changes.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6205. Review of revised Draft Sign Ordinance.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Approve a certificate of historic appropriateness for a single-family home at 1949 Oak St. Consider street maintenance and repair plans. Consider increasing council member and mayoral salaries by 60 percent.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Adopt a contract with Opterra Energy Services Inc. for implementation of energy-related improvements to city facilities.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 781-7200. Pilot program for winter open space hours of use; water and wastewater capacity connection fees; adoption of resolution relating to exterior colors of 1135 Santa Rosa St. building.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Continued hearing to consider regulations for cannabis activities.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider debt-management policies.
