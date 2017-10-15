Man, woman killed when thrown from motorcycle in Hwy. 101 crash

Local

Two people were killed in a Sunday morning crash involving a 3-wheeled motorcycle on Highway 101 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

About 8 a.m., crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, AMR and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the crash scene on southbound Highway 101, about 1 mile south of the Highway 154 interchange, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

A man, possibly in his 50s and presumed to be the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was thrown from the 3-wheeled motorcycle and struck the center divider guardrail, Eliason said.

A woman was thrown from the motorcycle, landed in a lane and was struck by a vehicle, Eliason added.

The motorcycle came to rest about 100 yards from the riders and was upright, Eliason said.

Officers from the CHP’s Buellton office were investigating the crash. Names of the driver and passenger won’t be released until family members are notified.

