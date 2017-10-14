Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie perform Sunday at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.
Local

20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Oct. 15

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

October 14, 2017 6:53 PM

‘Breathing Space’

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Landscape paintings by Simone Viola. Big Sky Café, 1121 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-545-5401.

Antique Street Faire

Antiques, repurposed goods and treasures. Downtown Cayucos. Free. 805-995-1200.

Susan Wood and Alexandra Iori

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Watercolors and photographs. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

Fall Juried Show

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Juror is Ruta Saliklis. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.

California Sculpture Slam

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contemporary sculpture by California artists. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

‘Donald Frith: Teapots’

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Porcelain, wood and acrylics. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

‘Fragments’

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Juried exhibition by The Painters Group. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

‘Social Justice’

Noon to 4 p.m.

Photographs by Sam Peck. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

PRJUSD Staff & Alumni Show

Noon to 6 p.m.

Works by staff and alumni of Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.

Natalie Haskins

1 p.m.

Singer-songwriter. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.

‘Madama Butterfly’

2 p.m.

A young Japanese geisha falls in love with an American naval officer. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $16 to $77. 805-756-4849.

‘Rabbit Hole’

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A life-shattering accident causes a married couple to drift apart. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.

‘Everything Old Is New Again’

3 p.m.

Central Coast Follies fundraiser for Parkinson’s disease research. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $22 to $33. 805-489-9444.

Zen Mountain Poets

4 p.m.

Psychedelic folk jazz music. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $5 to $10. 805-227-6800.

Jazz Vespers

4 to 5:30 p.m.

The Robert Harway Trio. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.

‘Murder at Castle Frankenstein’

5 p.m.

Dr. Victor Frankenstein VII, his wife and their daughter invite you to Castle Frankenstein. F.McLintocks Saloon & Dining House, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.

‘Phantom of the Melodrama’

6 p.m.

“The Phantom of the Opera” musical spoof. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

Famous Jazz Artist Series

6:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Ernie Watts, Marshall Owtell, Dylan Johnson and Darrell Voss. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.

Mason Jennings

7 p.m.

Folk-pop music. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-543-1843.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

8 p.m.

Pop rock music. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $60 to $80. 805-286-3680.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

