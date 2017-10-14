Man struck, killed by Amtrak train while walking on railroad tracks in Montecito

A man walking on the railroad tracks in Montecito was fatally injured Saturday when he was struck by a northbound Amtrak passenger train near Eucalyptus Lane, authorities said.

Emergency personnel responded at 10:23 a.m., Montecito Fire Protection District firefighter Andy Rupp said.

“The train engineer observed the subject on the tracks and activated the horn, whistle and braking system, but the subject did not respond and was struck by the train,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Welch said.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Welch said the Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology and lab results, he added.

Train traffic was halted in the area for a time after the collision.